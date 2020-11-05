Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Ormat Technologies has decreased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ORA stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zvi Krieger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.77 per share, with a total value of $167,310.00. Insiders have purchased 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,548 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

