Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other news, EVP Zvi Krieger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 23,511 shares of company stock worth $1,417,548 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.