OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) PT Set at €59.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSR. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.65 ($52.53) price objective on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.81 ($49.18).

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) stock opened at €51.70 ($60.82) on Thursday. OSRAM Licht AG has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($93.44). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.48.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

