Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $112.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $118.42 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.