Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

PKOH stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $275.61 million, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

