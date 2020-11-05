Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Announces Earnings Results

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Parsons updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of PSN opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Parsons has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Parsons news, COO Carey A. Smith bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,259. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

