Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Paycom Software stock opened at $397.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.60, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.62. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $397.84.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

