PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $317.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

