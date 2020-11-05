PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.53 million, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,208 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 136,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.