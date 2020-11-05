Peony Price Hits $0.0253 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a total market cap of $134,831.43 and $9,186.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00005104 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,326,205 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

