PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s Largest Position

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 9.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $234,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 193,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

