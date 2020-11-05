PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

