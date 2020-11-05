Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading Up 6.5%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.34. 1,737,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,596,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFGC. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,038 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 59,479 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,264 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,842 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 207,919 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

