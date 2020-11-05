Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

