Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Reduced by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.4% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

