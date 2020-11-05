PHX Energy Services’ (PHX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy restated their buy rating on shares of PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHX. Cormark raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

PHX stock opened at C$1.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.43. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.17.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$46.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 2,239,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,135,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,270,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,178,840.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

