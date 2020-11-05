PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Firstegy

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$1.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.86. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.43.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$46.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 2,239,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,135,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,270,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,178,840.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.