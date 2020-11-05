PIMCO High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

