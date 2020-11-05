PIMCO High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Dividend History for PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit