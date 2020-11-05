Piper Sandler Lowers Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.11.

DNKN opened at $106.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,390,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 157,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

