Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several research firms have commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Earnings History for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit