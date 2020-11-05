Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several research firms have commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.