Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Up 9.2%

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) was up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 953,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,642,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 392.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

