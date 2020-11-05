Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of POWL opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.33. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWL. Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Dividend History for Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit