Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.18-3.18 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.71.
PBH opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.