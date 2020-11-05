Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.18-3.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.71.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.