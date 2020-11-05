Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

