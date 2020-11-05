Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Trading Up 9.5%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $47.02. Approximately 170,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 240,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

