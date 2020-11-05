QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $579,229,000 after acquiring an additional 171,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

