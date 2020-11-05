Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

METC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

