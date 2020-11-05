Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.69.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.