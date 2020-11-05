Raymond James Increases Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Price Target to $15.00

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $260.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.