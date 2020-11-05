Raymond James Raises Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $48.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

NYSE EVA opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 310.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 91.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,692 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 186.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 889,487 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,653,000 after purchasing an additional 835,505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at $5,238,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 103.8% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.