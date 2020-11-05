Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Asana (ASAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Asana (NYSE: ASAN):

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ASAN opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

