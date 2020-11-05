Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $587.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.11 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $575.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.64.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total value of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,127 shares of company stock valued at $98,571,236 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

