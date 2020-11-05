ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
SOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.
NYSE SOL opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.57.
About ReneSola
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
