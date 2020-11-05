ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE SOL opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

