Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.00. Renold plc (RNO.L) shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 140,262 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renold plc (RNO.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $24.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

