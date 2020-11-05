Research Analysts Set Expectations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.91). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 315,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,852,000 after purchasing an additional 951,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 359,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at $728,335.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demaree bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,528 shares of company stock worth $950,069. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

