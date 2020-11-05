Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $61.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

