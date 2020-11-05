Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $43.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $180,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,294 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVMD opened at $31.93 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit