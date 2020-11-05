Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $43.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $180,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,294 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVMD opened at $31.93 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

