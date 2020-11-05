Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHP stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

