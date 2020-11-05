Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $7.48 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 402,433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,534,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,108,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,038,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 274,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

