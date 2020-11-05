Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Reduced by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Seagen were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Seagen by 255.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 851.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Seagen by 185.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 31,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.97.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $717,886.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,311 shares of company stock valued at $29,491,238. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.24.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

