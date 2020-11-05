Sean P. Downes Acquires 7,700 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $95,711.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,502,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,608.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UVE stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $389.80 million, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UVE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,491.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

