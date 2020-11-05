Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.83. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.80-7.80 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.63.

NYSE SRE opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

