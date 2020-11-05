Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.80-7.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.95. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

