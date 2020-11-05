SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in SITE Centers by 306.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SITE Centers by 26.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $458,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

