SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.56.
SITE Centers Company Profile
Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.