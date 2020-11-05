SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

