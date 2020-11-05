Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

