Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.06-2.06 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,923,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

