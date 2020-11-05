Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock opened at C$23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.64 million and a PE ratio of 21.37. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$24.98.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

