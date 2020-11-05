Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock opened at C$23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.64 million and a PE ratio of 21.37. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$24.98.
In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,178.50.
About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
