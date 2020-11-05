Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.47.

NYSE SPR opened at $19.76 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

