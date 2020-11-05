Sprott (NYSE:SII) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Critical Review

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walker & Dunlop and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $65.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.45%. Sprott has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.69%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 21.64% 18.98% 6.22% Sprott 19.54% 6.53% 5.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $817.22 million 2.51 $173.37 million $5.45 12.12 Sprott $72.50 million 10.17 $10.20 million $0.04 722.50

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Walker & Dunlop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sprott pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Walker & Dunlop pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sprott pays out 2,250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sprott has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Sprott on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services; and short-term and senior secured debt financing products. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

